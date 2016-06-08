UPDATE: There Are Two New Wines From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess

Update: If you're looking for a way to drown your sorrows after finishing season 2 of Kimmy Schmidt way too quickly, we have good news. Tituss Burgess has two new wines to enjoy, Pinot Pride and Rosé Pride, just in time for NYC Pride. To celebrate, Burgess himself will be holding a Pinot Pride party, with proceeds benefitting GLAAD.
This story was originally published on March 3, 2016.
If, after someone says "Pinot noir," your first thought is, Caviar, Myanmar, mid-sized car, we have great news. In what is probably the best celebrity collaboration in wine history, Tituss Burgess is now selling his own Pinot noir, Pinot by Tituss.
The wine in question is a reference to his Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt character's beloved song (and "ode to the Black penis") "Peeno Noir." Proving that he has a good sense of humor and a knack for marketing, Burgess announced the new wine on his Instagram Thursday.
Advertisement
The wine, meant "to be enjoyed by all the fabulous Kings and Kweens," retails online for $24.99. The site is now taking pre-orders and will ship on March 14. That gives you ample time to buy a few bottles to sip while you binge-watch season 2 of Kimmy Schmidt when it returns April 15.
While we don't have any tasting notes yet, we imagine it will be great in the boudoir, with Roseanne Barr, or while listening to Tom Berengar. Au revoir.
Advertisement