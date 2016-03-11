Mean Girls, the musical: Apparently, it's still a thing that's maybe happening. When — and starring whom — we don't quite know. But there's at least one pop star already gunning for a lead role.
When Selena Gomez heard that the 2004 hit film was making its way toward Broadway, she was super excited — and volunteered that she'd be thrilled to take on a particular part, should the opportunity arise.
"Oh my gosh, that’s so cool! My childhood is coming to life! I love it!” she said on air with Capital FM of the in-progress movie-to-musical project. "Of course I respect Broadway, I would never in a million years think I could do it but maybe one day." As for whom she would like to portray, given the chance? "I’d like to be Regina George, I think that’d be fun!”
Frankly, though, we've got another young star — and a member of Gomez's squad — in mind for the onstage version of the flick: Taylor Swift. Even though T. Swift is all for inclusivity in real life, we can imagine her turning in a seriously impressive performance as a member of the Plastics. Also, so long as we're throwing out dream casts: Could Amy Poehler please reprise her role as the "cool mom"?
When Selena Gomez heard that the 2004 hit film was making its way toward Broadway, she was super excited — and volunteered that she'd be thrilled to take on a particular part, should the opportunity arise.
"Oh my gosh, that’s so cool! My childhood is coming to life! I love it!” she said on air with Capital FM of the in-progress movie-to-musical project. "Of course I respect Broadway, I would never in a million years think I could do it but maybe one day." As for whom she would like to portray, given the chance? "I’d like to be Regina George, I think that’d be fun!”
Frankly, though, we've got another young star — and a member of Gomez's squad — in mind for the onstage version of the flick: Taylor Swift. Even though T. Swift is all for inclusivity in real life, we can imagine her turning in a seriously impressive performance as a member of the Plastics. Also, so long as we're throwing out dream casts: Could Amy Poehler please reprise her role as the "cool mom"?
Advertisement