Lindsay Lohan wants Americans to keep an open mind when it comes to our controversial new president. The actress offered her take on Donald Trump during a Facebook Live interview with the Daily Mail in New York.
Lohan has been spending a lot of time in Turkey recently, visiting Syrian refugee camps and, late last month, meeting with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. And she wants Trump — who enacted a legally dubious indefinite ban on Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. in January — to take a page from the Turkish PM's book on supporting refugees.
"Turkey really is doing a lot, and that's why I want to try and get the word out to Donald Trump to bring him over there, and have him see all the positive things that they're doing and how America can help as well," Lohan said. "And I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support, and for him to experience what it’s like for these people and experience how giving Turkey has been to the refugees."
The 30-year-old also wants to sit down with Trump to help "broaden his ideas of it, because he hasn't been there, just to see it. And show America in the right light, helping the refugees, and that it's a positive thing."
The Mean Girls star explained her philosophy of learning to play nice with Trump in a quote that, after watching the video below, has clearly been take out of context in the headlines. "Look, I think always in the public eye you're going to be scrutinized. And he is the president so you have no—you have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him." Indeed, Trump proved he couldn't be beat in the presidential election. Whether or not his detractors should support him now is up for debate.
Lohan's point of view is even more surprising given the gross comments Trump made about the actress when she was just 18. "She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed," he told Howard Stern during a 2004 interview.
In October, Lohan's rep told CNN that "Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by Presidential nominee Donald Trump. She is focusing on helping children around the world in need and that's where her passion is." It looks like Lohan is keeping her word on that front.
