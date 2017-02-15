The Mean Girls star explained her philosophy of learning to play nice with Trump in a quote that, after watching the video below, has clearly been take out of context in the headlines. "Look, I think always in the public eye you're going to be scrutinized. And he is the president so you have no—you have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him." Indeed, Trump proved he couldn't be beat in the presidential election. Whether or not his detractors should support him now is up for debate.