Tonight On Vanderpump Rules, TomTom Will Officially Open — But Who Works There?

Tonight, Vanderpump Rules fans will tune in to see the official opening of TomTom, the restaurant and bar Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd started with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Viewers have already seen Tom and Tom struggle with LVP over whether their drinks will make it onto the spot's final menu, but we've yet to be officially introduced to the bartenders and other TomTom staff members. Ahead of tonight's very important VPR episode, we did some digging to see if we could find out exactly who's on staff at TomTom.
Though it's hard to get names for TomTom's employees, we were able to find out the identity of the bartender who is featured in several of the spot's professional photos taken to show off their corporate mixologist-approved cocktails.
Meet Kevin Shayeghi — whose arms appear to have been made specifically to be photographed as he flames an orange peel. Though he hasn't been tagged in the bar's official photos, a few TomTom guests have tagged him as the #bestbartender in their pics at the new hot spot. Like many of the Vanderpump Rules castmembers that work at SUR, Shayeghi is an actor. His IMDB page shows that he's made appearances in a 2014 video short called "Annoying Roommates" and a 2015 short called "Lost in Time." However, according to his personal Instagram account, Shayeghi is also a dancer, improviser, and world traveler. He even has a YouTube channel dedicated to his impressive dance videos.
In addition to his acting, dancing, and traveling, Kevin Shayeghi's bartending skills at Beauty & Essex L.A., where he used to work, were featured on a 2017 episode of the E! News segment, "Happy Hour With Morgan Stewart." In the segment, Shayeghi teaches host Morgan Stewart how to make one of Beauty & Essex's fall drinks in between clips of Stewart critiquing various celebrities' recent denim looks.
To find out who the other TomTom staffers are, we reached out to the restaurant directly but have yet to receive a response. So, next we looked to Yelp reviews, which mentioned a host named John and waiters named Adam and JoJo. Though we weren't able to find out anything about Adam and John, we did find an August 2018 Los Angeles Blade piece about TomTom's opening that mentioned Jojo.
According to the LGBT news outlet, the waiter's full name is JoJo Guadagno, and he's known online as "The Prince of Twerk." He told The Blade that he's already formed a close relationship with the other TomTom employees. "I’ve learned from experience that figuring out the mechanics and kinks with the rest of the staff really makes you bond and create a family," Guadagno said. Given their closeness and the fact that they all seem to have interesting side hustles, the TomTom staff might just make the perfect subjects for a Vanderpump Rules spin-off.
