Depending on how you look at it, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's upcoming wedding will be the happily ever after at the end of a tale old as time: Boy meets girl in Las Vegas and they hit it off over shots. Boy and girl fall in love over the course of a summer, and despite some disturbing moments, last way longer than any of their friends would have expected. Boy cheats on girl and shatters her heart into a million pieces. Boy vehemently apologizes and swears to become a better person, which he intends to prove by keeping it in his pants and buying a rock worth tens of thousands of dollars. Boy and girl get a spin-off series before he proposes to girl, and they set off on their happily ever after... Or, so they thought.
A preview for the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules seems to indicate that trouble's brewing in paradise for the newly engaged couple. For starters, Jax has managed to piss off the one person you never want on your bad side: Lisa Vanderpump. And, perhaps to no one's surprise, the drama has something to do with Season 7's newly minted villain, James Kennedy.
If you'll recall, James made quite the splash at SUR back in May (before filming commenced) when he rapped about Jax's adulterous tryst with former SURver Faith Stowers during one of his See You Next Tuesday sets in front of Brittany. His loose lips sent the entire cast spiraling as everyone (except, perhaps, Scheana) aligned themselves with Jax and Brittany and shunned James from all social events. (It also didn't help that he fat- and slut-shamed many of the women on the show.)
And that's where Lisa came in. Furious with James' misogynist behavior, the restauranteur fired him and demanded that he clean up his act. She later announced her decision to the staff, which, of course, sent tensions flying. The top brass — including manager Peter Madrigal and Lisa's trusted co-investors — mentioned that losing James would have a serious financial impact on the business. Brittany fired back that she questioned the morals of anyone who would value profits over the overall safety of a company's employees and, naturally, Jax stepped in and took things 14 steps too far. Visibly red in the face, Jax yelled that James was disrespectful to Brittany — let's be honest; he's probably more concerned that James made him look bad than he is over Brittany's feelings — and interrupted Lisa multiple times. It's one thing to defend yourself and your loved ones, but shouting at your employer is never professional and rarely warranted, especially when said boss literally just gave you back your job.
It also creates serious blowback for Brittany. In the new episode, Lisa confronts Brittany about Jax's attitude. "He's working for me; he needs to show some fucking respect," she says in the preview. (PREACH.) The drama escalates from there and later, Brittany cries to the girls about her stress level and says that she's "already on the brim of freaking out." With drama like this, the questions that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix raised about Jax's personal growth and intentions in getting engaged are sure to continue.
But between the tears and screaming matches, Jax and Brittany seem to have found the time to make some major strides in their wedding planning over the past six months (though it hasn't all been smooth sailing). While we don't know all of the details, such as an exact date, the pair have been pretty open about a lot of other aspects.
First of all, we have an approximate timeline and a location! The two plan to tie the knot this summer at the Kentucky Castle, located in beautiful Versailles, Kentucky. While the pricing is steep (the venue alone can cost upwards of $15,000 for a night), the place holds sentimental value for Brittany, who told People she'd dreamed of getting married within the castle walls since she was a kid.
You can also expect the couple to use every square inch of that grand venue to their advantage. The two told ET that they plan on inviting 200-220 guests, including their family, close friends, and the cast of Vanderpump Rules (with the exception of DJ James). They'll also serve a massive wedding cake and a scrumptious dinner spread, both of which the couple taste-tested over the holidays.
Though she did the honors at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's wedding, Lisa will not officiate. Instead, Brittany decided to ask a pastor from her hometown church, who has stirred up quite a bit of controversy of his own. During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked Brittany to respond to the pastor's past homophobic comments, to which the Southern Belle replied: "I’m not going to say too much, but I will say that I’m a huge supporter and always will be of the LGBTQ community and no matter what I would never try to ever make anybody feel uncomfortable. I talked to him myself and he promised me that he was not that way, that he was not saying anything about the community whatsoever."
But her pastor isn't the only one making headlines. Brittany and Jax's decision not to draft a prenup has some concerned that they'll be creating drama for each other later down the road. For now, Brittany doesn't seem to be sweating the backlash, and instead is focusing her energies on other pressing matters: nailing down a list of bridesmaids, which she said is "going to be the hardest thing" and keeping her dress a secret from Jax.
"I found a dress. I did not mean to, but the very first place I went to I actually found a dress," she said during an interview with ET. "I’m not going to announce the designer and stuff just yet because I don’t want him to know anything about it. Whenever I walk down the aisle, that’s going to be the first time he sees it or knows anything about what it looks like."
However, Brittany did post a little teaser on her Instagram on January 30, so it seems that she's bending that rule just a bit.
So, what's next? In an ideal world, Jax and Lisa would be able to reach an understanding (for the sake of the show, Brittany's sanity, and Jax's wedding budget) so that the bride-and-groom-to-be could dig their heels into planning without any additional stress. Similarly, the couple would devote just as much attention to their relationship as they are to worrying about James. But, as we've learned time and again, nothing's ever easy on Vanderpump Rules.
