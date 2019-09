And that's where Lisa came in. Furious with James' misogynist behavior, the restauranteur fired him and demanded that he clean up his act. She later announced her decision to the staff, which, of course, sent tensions flying. The top brass — including manager Peter Madrigal and Lisa's trusted co-investors — mentioned that losing James would have a serious financial impact on the business. Brittany fired back that she questioned the morals of anyone who would value profits over the overall safety of a company's employees and, naturally, Jax stepped in and took things 14 steps too far. Visibly red in the face, Jax yelled that James was disrespectful to Brittany — let's be honest; he's probably more concerned that James made him look bad than he is over Brittany's feelings — and interrupted Lisa multiple times. It's one thing to defend yourself and your loved ones, but shouting at your employer is never professional and rarely warranted, especially when said boss literally just gave you back your job.