Jax’s defense for his subterfuge isn’t even that good, since it’s deeply self-centered. "This is where I know what I’m doing," he explains in voiceover. "At 37-years-old, if I want a drink, I wanna have a drink — sorry, Papaw." What Jax is missing is the fact Mamaw isn’t singling the bartender out like a teenager sneaking sips of warm Budweiser, specifically banning him from imbibing in her home. Instead, she’s an older woman mourning her husband’s death and is asking everyone to remember him in one small way by avoiding alcohol under her metaphorical roof. As a girl who loves wine so much I’ve been to vineyards from North Carolina to Italy, I understand why this decree is deeply annoying to Jax. But, for the person you love and their family, stone cold sobriety for a few days is probably worth the sacrifice. Plus, it’s not like Mamaw said Jax couldn’t drink anywhere else in Kentucky.