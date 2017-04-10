Remember when Nick Viall took the ladies of The Bachelor to his family farm to shovel manure? He's not the only reality star getting a little bit country. Two Vanderpump Rules stars are leaving their West Hollywood digs to explore a life with less traffic and far more horses. As reported by TV Guide, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting a country-fied spin-off, and it's sure to be one hell of a ride. Will the SUR staffer survive? Will Jax and Brittany's relationship? So many questions, and fortunately, we'll only have to wait until the new show's summer premiere to have them answered.
According to the new report, Jax, a model-slash-actor-slash-waiter, is getting seriously serious with his girlfriend Brittany (like, going to hang out with her family in Kentucky serious). Though Jax has not yet proposed to his girlfriend — much to the displeasure of her mother Sherri, who was already suspicious of Jax when rumors about him hooking up with another man flew around WeHo — the relationship is certainly leveling-up. The new series, titled Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, will show Jax and Brittany hanging out with the Cartwright clan on their family farm, which is worlds away from the Los Angeles neighborhood the pair currently calls home.
So what can we expect on the new series? According to a new promo, the series isn't holding back in all of its Kentucky glory. The promo shows Jax donning Old McDonald-esque overalls, Brittany brushing a cow, and Jax looking completely and utterly lost in a church. The promo also gives a sneak peek into Jax and Brittany's inevitable romantic drama, including her parents pressuring him to propose (something that Jax insists he wants to do "soon") and Jax exchanging fighting words (what else is new?) with Brittany's hometown best friend. The promo, of course, ends with Brittany in tears.
Can their relationship survive some time in the south, or will they be reevaluating everything by the time they book it back to SoCal?
Drama, drama, drama. I'm very much here for it — especially if it means we get to see Jax shovel manure.
