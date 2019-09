According to the new report, Jax, a model-slash-actor-slash-waiter, is getting seriously serious with his girlfriend Brittany (like, going to hang out with her family in Kentucky serious). Though Jax has not yet proposed to his girlfriend — much to the displeasure of her mother Sherri, who was already suspicious of Jax when rumors about him hooking up with another man flew around WeHo — the relationship is certainly leveling-up. The new series, titled Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, will show Jax and Brittany hanging out with the Cartwright clan on their family farm, which is worlds away from the Los Angeles neighborhood the pair currently calls home.