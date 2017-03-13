The drama on this season of The Bachelor is nothing compared to what Nick Viall has to deal with IRL. The 36-year-old was out and about at a nightclub in California when he bumped into Jax Taylor of Vanderpump Rules fame. However, the meeting did not go smoothly.
Taylor appeared on Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast to talk about the incident, and People reports that the personality fired shots at the reality star for his attitude and his "five minutes of fame."
Apparently when the two met, Taylor suggested they take a photo together to promote the nightclub, since it was the work of a friend. Viall said no.
"I go, ‘First of all, buddy, don’t toot your own horn, I have no fucking idea who you are,’" Taylor said, said on the podcast. “I know you’re on The Bachelor — okay, good for you, great. You’re on a disposable reality show that you’ll be gone in five minutes and no one will know who you are, so you want to get your five minutes of fame in now.”
The real issue, according to Taylor, is that Viall wasn't helping out a friend.
"Well, you’re a fucking piece of shit," he told Viall. "Your friend brought you here as a favor to help him out, you’re gonna act like that? You’re a fucking d-bag."
Unfortunately, this is not the last Taylor is going to see of the reality star. First of all, Monday night's finale starring the husband-to-be is promising to make Bachelor history, even though we have no idea what that means.
Then, Viall is headed straight to Dancing With The Stars to compete with Peta Murgatroyd against fellow contestants Simone Biles and Mr. T. Until then, however, he might want to stay away from nightclubs — or at least Jax Taylor.
