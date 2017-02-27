Many member of Bachelor Nation already feel like Viall's overstayed his welcome. Before becoming the Bachelor himself, Viall famously competed on not one, but two seasons of The Bachelorette. He came in second place both times. This season of the Bachelor seemed like the conclusion to Viall's journey. With this crew of ladies, he'd find love, head into the sunset, and we'd all forget about his mug as he sold weight-loss tea on Instagram.