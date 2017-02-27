If it wasn't so cliché, we'd get more excited. Variety reports that after his run on the Bachelor, Nick Viall will lace up his dancing shoes and head to Dancing With The Stars. It seems to be the natural progression for many Bachelor alums, but with this particular Bachelor, it seems like one more play at reality TV fame.
Many member of Bachelor Nation already feel like Viall's overstayed his welcome. Before becoming the Bachelor himself, Viall famously competed on not one, but two seasons of The Bachelorette. He came in second place both times. This season of the Bachelor seemed like the conclusion to Viall's journey. With this crew of ladies, he'd find love, head into the sunset, and we'd all forget about his mug as he sold weight-loss tea on Instagram.
Advertisement
Instead, Viall is milking his 15 minutes one more time. While Variety insists that Viall hasn't signed on the dotted line just yet, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see him on the dance floor. If it wasn't clear that he's chasing the spotlight by appearing on three seasons of the Bachelor franchise, one more go at DWTS solidifies it.
The dancing competition show has a history of picking contestants from Bachelor nation. Sean Lowe, Jake Pavelka, Melissa Rycroft, and Trista Sutter have all competed for the Mirrorball Trophy, though nobody from ABC's biggest show has managed to claim the top spot. One thing that Variety can report with 100% certainty? Corrine Olympios, this season's most talked-about contestant, won't be competing.
If Viall does join the cast (trust us, he will), he'll join the already-confirmed participants. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles — whose Final Five teammate Laurie Hernandez just won last season — Mr. T, Nancy Kerrigan, and an as-yet-unnamed member of Fifth Harmony are set to appear. Looks like this season of DWTS is shaping up to have plenty of Olympians and reality TV alums. In other words, it's business as usual.
Advertisement