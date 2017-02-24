Simone Biles Has Been Confirmed For The Next Season Of DWTS

From the mat to the dance floor — Simone Biles is joining the next season of Dancing With The Stars! Entertainment Tonight reports that the 19 -year-old gymnast is slated to join the 24th season of the dancing competition show along with other big names like Mr. T.
It's not too much of a surprise that the athlete is coming aboard the show, since she expressed interest in it back in August.
"I would love to [join DWTS], but the fall season won't work because [of] the tour," she told Entertainment Tonight, referring to the Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions that ate up all over her September, October, and November. "If I could do the spring season, I would love to do that!"
Advertisement
It seems she's a woman of her word, and will be up on that stage when the season premieres on March 20.
"I think [I'd like to dance with] Sasha [Farber]," she admitted. "I think it would be cool to be with Sasha."
Not only is Biles making her Dancing With The Stars debut, but she's joining just as two favorite faces are returning: pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.
The couple, who welcomed a baby boy earlier this year, told Good Morning America that they both would be coming back for season 24.
"I’m definitely a little bit nervous but I’m very excited to get back," Murgatroyd said. "I’ve definitely missed the dance floor."
"I'm also at all not afraid of this one," Chmerkovsky added. "I don't know if everybody remembers the history but last time we were together on the same season, I won."
Biles is certainly a fan of keeping a full schedule. When she wasn't on tour, she was appearing in Sports Illustrated, hamming it up with Shaq, and even getting a special performance from Salt Bae himself. A little (or a lot of) dancing seems like like just what the doctor ordered.
Advertisement