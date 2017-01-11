Simone Biles & Aly Raisman Slay In The Latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

It seems like the end of the Rio Olympics were just the beginning for the Final Five. Today, Sports Illustrated gave us a sneak peek at its annual Swimsuit Issue and can't get over just how amazing Simone Biles and Aly Raisman look. In a video posted to Instagram, the magazine showed the gymnasts in a few very athletic poses — it's a stark contrast to the overtly sexy poses and come-hither smizes that we're used to seeing from the periodical. While the camera flashes showcase Raisman and Simone in a different light than the Rio spotlight, it's a new and refreshing take on showing what sexy means, since it's different for everyone. "Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today," SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said at SI.com. "Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments (lots and lots of Olympic gold medals between them) but strikingly sexy and beautiful in front of photographer James Macari’s lens." Both Olympians shared snapshots from the shoot on their Twitter accounts, too. While we're used to seeing these ladies soar through the sky, seeing them slay in these suits is as good as gold.
WOW thank u @SI_Swimsuit @MJ_Day for including me. Love how @SInow celebrates all women for being strong & beautiful pic.twitter.com/JRl1pPq11l— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 10, 2017
So excited to make my @SI_Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue! https://t.co/kyKjRZcS7E pic.twitter.com/S0tSi53PAy— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 10, 2017
