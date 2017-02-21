Story from TV Shows

Peta and Maksim Are Coming Back To Dancing With The Stars!

Kathryn Lindsay
Dancing With The Stars fans can breath a sigh of relief, because Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are officially coming back. The couple appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to announce that new baby Shai won't stop them from hitting the ballroom, and parenthood hasn't quelled their competitive natures one bit.
"I’m definitely a little bit nervous but I’m very excited to get back," Murgatroyd said. "I’ve definitely missed the dance floor."
Despite being partners in parenting, the two pros are not afraid to go head to head on the show.
"I'm also at all not afraid of this one," Chmerkovsky added. "I don't know if everybody remembers the history but last time we were together on the same season, I won."
Love thy self ❤ #Day17 postpartum. I think I'm doing ok....and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race! I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself (as does Maks ?) that I still need to take it easy. I cannot jump yet and still can't run a mile, but the exercises I've planned out are a good start. Honestly, the hardest part for me is getting my core strength back. Day 1 I couldn't do a sit up, here's day 17 and I'm doing 70+ ?????? Ladies, we all have to start somewhere...being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine ❤ #theresnothinglikehardwork

A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on

Although, he shouldn't be so cocky. We've seen how hard Murgatroyd has been hitting the gym since giving birth, and it seems like neither of them are going to let this new baby hold them back — even though they'll definitely miss him.
"This is the only difficult part about coming back on the show because it will just take time away from being with this dude," Chmerkovsky said. "But I just want to make her coming back and winning as difficult as possible."
Sounds like we have an intense season ahead when it premieres on March 2oth.
