Peta Murgatroyd Took An Inspiring Postpartum Gym Selfie

Love thy self ❤ #Day17 postpartum. I think I'm doing ok....and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race! I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself (as does Maks ?) that I still need to take it easy. I cannot jump yet and still can't run a mile, but the exercises I've planned out are a good start. Honestly, the hardest part for me is getting my core strength back. Day 1 I couldn't do a sit up, here's day 17 and I'm doing 70+ ?????? Ladies, we all have to start somewhere...being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine ❤ #theresnothinglikehardwork

Although Peta Murgatroyd's son, Shai Aleksander, was born earlier this month, the Dancing With The Stars contestant is proving that her pregnancy journey is far from over. A week ago, Murgatroyd busted the myth of the post-pregnancy body with a mirror selfie, and now she's giving new moms some serious inspo when it comes to getting back to the gym. While Murgatroyd's whole M.O. is that women don't need to snap back to exactly how they looked before birth, she also doesn't want them to feel limited when it comes to their postpartum options. "After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again," she writes in an Instagram post. "I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good." The picture features the dancer just after her workout, baby bump still prominent but in no way is it stopping her from doing what she loves — nor is it something she's ashamed of. "I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself...that I still need to take it easy." The 30-year-old dancer says that while she can't jump or run, she's worked up to 70 sit-ups a day. Before any postpartum fitness enthusiasts jump into the dancer's routine, it's important to get the okay from your doctor. Typically, professionals recommend waiting six to eight weeks until the first postnatal check-up before doing any serious sweating. It's all about finding a safe balance of what's right for you.
