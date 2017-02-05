When You Stand Simone Biles Next To Shaq, You Get One Remarkable Photo

Simone Biles, the first American to win four gymnastics golds at a single Olympics (she also won bronze for her performance on the balance beam), is at the Super Bowl this weekend. And she's having a blast.
She's also highlighted the massive size difference between her and former pro-basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in a hilarious post on Twitter. Biles stands a 4' 9", while Shaq towers at 7' 1".
Biles hit the big Super Saturday Night event and shared a series of photos with headliner Taylor Swift and other guests like John Legend and Tim Tebow. In most of them, Biles is the most petite of the bunch, but none of the other photos are as startling as the photo with O'Neal, which shows how athleticism can look completely different on different bodies.
And of course, it's yet another moment of O'Neal winning the internet. Shimmy shimmy!
