Taylor Swift performing an acoustic version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' at the #SuperSaturdayNight event pic.twitter.com/GqbOoFHKH8— Pop Crave (@PopCravings) February 5, 2017
Taylor performing 'Better Man' live for the first time ever (@tayfearless13) #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/XI4HyYvZUp— TSwiftNZ BU (@TSwiftNZBU) February 5, 2017
"As far as I know, I’m doing one show in 2017 and as far as I know, this is that one show.” - Taylor Swift last night at #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/bCZA39v6u4— Taylor Swift Updates (@1989TUpdates) February 5, 2017
Had my hair professionally done for free at the pre party! #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/I31Ki8QdnI— Samantha✨ (@manthapaige13) February 5, 2017
really? I'm expecting something big as announced from TS6 and you guys bring me a mural of flowers? amazing???#SuperSaturdayNight— Michelle Swift (@rodrigz_val) February 5, 2017
My face when @ATT trolled us by bringing some random lady on to talk about a flower wall #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/ZQhJaQU5Th— Bill S (@BackTo_October) February 4, 2017
when you got all excited for ts6 but the livestream is just about a stupid flower wall #SuperSaturdayNight #TaylorSwiftNOW pic.twitter.com/eUbhuc3uEN— Julia (@juliats89) February 4, 2017
ITS A FUCKING DONUT WALL #SuperSaturdayNight @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/JvbpBPy8gM— Monica (@MonicaRoseR5) February 5, 2017
The fact that I'm not at #SuperSaturdayNight with @taylorswift13 AND a literal doughnut wall breaks my soul.— Katlyn Holt (@KatlynChristina) February 5, 2017