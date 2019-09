If Taylor Swift's only playing one show in 2017, you better believe she's going to make it a memorable one. Swift kicked off Super Bowl weekend with a Houston concert that had her performing classics like 2008's "You Belong To Me," which she noted had a very obvious football connection. According to Billboard , before playing the song she told the crowd, "I wrote a song when I was 16 that features, like, cheer captains and bleachers, and I don't know, I felt like it might be appropriate to play tonight." Swift also thought it would be appropriate to debut her latest single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" for the first time live. Unfortunately, it was without her duet partner Zayn Malik. With just her acoustic guitar, Swift slowed things down for a more intimate take on the Fifty Shades Darker track that had fans singing along. A fact Swift was well aware of. "Had such a great time playing 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' for the first time live tonight," she wrote on Instagram . "Although we missed you @zayn, the crowd sang so loud!!"