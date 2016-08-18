At the end of her run at the Rio Olympics, Simone Biles took home a gold medal for her stunning floor routine, making history as the first American to win four gymnastics golds at a single Olympics. Biles scored a 15.966 on her floor routine on Tuesday, clinching her fourth gold and fifth overall medal in Rio (she won a bronze for her performance on the balance beam).
Watching her floor routine, you can clearly see why she was declared the winner. As commentators look on in awe, Biles wipes the floor with some explosive moves.
"Her personality's on display all the time, but it really blooms here on the floor," one commentator says as Biles heads right into a double twist. Just as importantly, "She's having fun," another commentator notes. "Nobody's touching her," he adds — and he's right.
As if that weren't enough to make us all feel unaccomplished, she launches right into another pass with a last-second half-twist at the end, a move that has since been named "the Biles" because it's become her signature tumbling pass.
And that's how you win a gold medal. If you missed it (or you want to watch it again and again, like us), the video is now on YouTube. Sadly, we are unable to embed it, but you can check it out, here, and bookmark it.
As one YouTube user commented, "She's gonna need a chiropractor for all of those medals she's gonna carry on her neck. "
