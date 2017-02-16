Salt Bae Gave Simone Biles A Treat For Valentine’s Day

We can't picture a better Valentine than Salt Bae, the man who became Internet famous for his meat-salting technique. After all, he can not only serve a delicious meal but also perform a sexy dance while garnishing it. So, we think it's safe to say Simone Biles had the best Valentine's Day possible. As evidence, we present this video that features a personalized salting from Salt Bae himself. "Got my food salted by the one and only," Biles boasted.
got my food salted by the one & only ? #Laureus17 pic.twitter.com/Wf2iIQ1Nr5— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 14, 2017
The man in the video, also known as Nusret Gökçe, is a Turkish chef who owns a restaurant called Nusr-Et. It's currently in Turkey and Dubai but will soon expand to London and New York. Since he rose to fame, he's salted Leonardo DiCaprio's meat, been imitated in a pro soccer game, and appeared on Rihanna's shirt. But this may be his best celebrity encounter yet. The way the salt trickles from his hands as jazz music plays is pure magic.
