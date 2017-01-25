If you've never gotten a little turned on by a really nice piece of steak, we probably wouldn't have much in common. However, that might all change once you see one Instagram post that has the internet swooning. This weekend, a Turkish chef named Nusret Gökçe posted a video of himself cutting and seasoning a beautiful Ottoman steak. Though it really is just a cooking video, it somehow teeters on the border of NSFW because of Gökçe's sultry movements. The internet, of course, noticed this immediately, and now people from all corners of social media are commenting on the chef's over-the-top technique. He's even earned the hilarious nickname #SaltBae because of the sexy way he salts the beef. Before you roll your eyes and claim that the internet needs to take it down a notch, you should see Chef Gökçe's video for yourself.