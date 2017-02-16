Just Another Reminder That Simone Biles Is A Boss

It's no secret that 19-year-old Simone Biles has had an incredible year. The Olympic gymnast racked up four gold medals (and one bronze) over the summer to become the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history — and got a kiss from Zac Efron in the process.
But have you ever stopped to think just how boss this teen superstar is? Let us count the ways.
First, there's her commitment to the sport. Biles trains for 32 hours a week, with just one day off, all the while facing enormous pressure from not just herself, but also the audience.
"I just tried to ignore it and do my own thing because it's worked so well," she said in a post-olympics interview with Refinery29. "If you don't let the hype and pressure get to you, then you're better off."
As a prominent black woman, Biles unfortunately finds herself dealing with racism, not just in her sport, but in her daily life. When she appeared in Jack Miller's music video for "Overnight" back in October, she found herself facing some negative comments, which she handled with a simple tweet.
She's also the definition of a powerhouse. At 4'8" she was the shortest athlete out of all 550 USA team members in Rio, but she still managed to come out on top and even coin her own move ("The Biles").
This isn't the end of the (very long) list, and you can watch some of our favorites in action below.
