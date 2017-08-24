There are a lot of things the cast of Vanderpump Rules excels in: making or serving Pump-Tinis, blacking out on camera, really, anything with alcohol. But, no one would accuse Lisa Vanderpump's Sur underlings of being good at relationships. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have been dealing with breakup rumours since their wedding, after all. And they nearly broke up at their own group bachelor(ette) party. Still, Bravo is trying to convince us another love story can grow from the vodka-soaked ashes of Pump’s drama. That couple is local "reformed" playboy Jax Taylor and the very sweet, very Southern, Brittany Cartwright. The duo stars in Bravo’s newest docuseries, Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky, which premiered on Wednesday. Jax And Brittany’s debut, "Welcome To Kentucky," closes with a major hint the titular duo may end the series engaged. But, a few massive red flags before that moment prove these two probably should not get married. All relationships come down to respect, and Jax And Brittany shows bartender Jax doesn’t exactly have that quality in spades when it comes to Brittany.