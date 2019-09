The hot spot once held regular Tuesday night bashes, catering specifically to Vanderpump Rules fans by featuring beats by James, who regrettably refers to himself as “White Kanye.” But by the fourth episode of Vanderpump Rules’ seventh season , James was fired from SUR and the future of See You Next Tuesdays was dire. And from the looks of things, the event is actually no more. When we reached out to the restaurant following the fateful episode, a receptionist confirmed that SUR is “no longer doing an event on Tuesdays.” Now, that doesn’t mean the event can’t come back at a later date (after all, cancelling the event in earnest while Season 7 airs helps keep the Vanderpump Rules mystery of whether or not James gets his job back alive). All we know for sure is that See You Next Tuesday is gone… for the moment.