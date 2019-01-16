Jax & Brittany Are Already Setting Themselves Up For Marriage Drama

On the surface, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marriage could seem like the happy ending to their tumultuous relationship, but true Vanderpump Rules fans know this is only the beginning of a whole different saga. Cartwright pretty much proved just that when she revealed on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday evening that she and her notoriously unfaithful fiancé do not have a prenup.
"No," she responded bluntly when asked about her prenup plans. "We talked about it. But no."
This was met with silence by the fellow cast members on the couch, who are all too familiar with Taylor's unfaithfulness. On the season 6 premiere, we learned Taylor cheated on Cartwright with former SUR employee Faith Stowers. Way back when, Taylor admitted to cheating on Stassi Schroeder, and there was that whole Taylor/Schroeder/Kristen Doute love triangle. Not to mention, Taylor has a penchant for fat-shaming.
Despite all this, Cartwright is full steam ahead. In fact, she's already thinking about having kids with the (supposedly) reformed playboy.
"After I'm married, hell yes," she told host Andy Cohen.
She isn't the only cast member with baby fever.
I would never wish anything bad to come upon this couple, so more power to them however they plan to approach their marriage — just know that, in every sense of the word, I'll be watching.
