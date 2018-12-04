As multiple people point out in “Decent Proposal,” Taylor spent his months-long filming hiatus trying to be the kind of partner Brittany Cartwright always thought he could be. The first time we see the couple, Taylor is doting on Cartwright, calling her his “dream girl” and admitting he previously took her “for granted.” As he says in a talking head interview, “She’s the best person I’ve ever met, so I was really adamant about working hard to get her back.” Cartwright confirms that work includes him helping with their dogs (which are his as well), shopping for groceries (which are also for him to eat), and buying his girlfriend’s tampons (a very mundane activity a grown man shouldn’t be grossed out by).