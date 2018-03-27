The only reason Lala even gives her kitty a shoutout on national television is because Ariana Madix, Pump Rules’ most guarded cast member, reveals her own history with abusive relationships in “Sex, Lies and Audiotape.” During a shopping trip, Ariana explains she doesn’t enjoy “P in the V” sex with her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. Nonplussed, Lala asks if that means their relationship is built around oral sex. Ariana says no. So “finger banging?” Again, Ariana says no, explaining, “I don’t want anyone touching my vagina, like, ever … I was in a really mentally and emotionally abusive relationship where I was told my vagina was disgusting.” Lala is visibly shocked because, as she said earlier in the conversation, “I want every woman to know her worth.”