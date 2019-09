Last night on Instagram, the Fenty beauty queen shared a clip from Bravo's guiltiest pleasure, a spinoff of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focusing on Lisa Vanderpump's popular restaurant and bar SUR, Vanderpump Rules. Often referred to as just "Pump Rules," the show has been airing since 2013 and features a tanned and contoured crew of bartenders, hostesses, and waiters who work at Vanderpump's West Hollywood hang out. It also, according to Rihanna, features "the best clip on tv." A woman of knowledge , she also knows to give a special shout out the editing crew who she considers her "besties." Knowing this extremely important information about Rihanna makes one wonder: Should we all be watching Vanderpump Rules? Is that the secret to being more like Rihanna?