There's something delightfully surreal about the thought of celebrities watching reality TV. But why wouldn't stars enjoy The Bachelor and The Real Housewives as much as us? It's probably a much-needed escape from Hollywood — and the spotlight shining on their own personal lives.



Still, we bet you'll be surprised by just how, erm, impassioned some A-listers are about their favorite reality-TV shows. Guess which Oscar-winner was once a dedicated viewer of The Hills? Which actress fell head over heels for the Kardashians while on bed rest? And who's the pop star that fangirled all over one of the Shahs of Sunset at the gym?



From Chrissy Teigen's shameless Housewives obsession to Kaley Cuoco's love affair with Ben Higgins, it seems like every celeb is on the reality-TV train. So, here are 18 stars who might just be bigger reality TV fans than you are.