Serious Question: Should We All Start Watching Vanderpump Rules Because Of Rihanna?

Now I personally have watched the show here and there throughout the years, and have even eaten at the IRL restaurant (which... don't), but it wasn't until this season that I noticed the show popping up everywhere, and quietly cementing itself as The Craziest Show On TV. First there was the pasta-gate, where two of the cast members (Lala Kent and James Kennedy) had the most insane fight about "pasta" (read: drugs). Then there was the feud between Kent and Jennifer Lawrence. The next week, Kent, again, revealed that she relaxes at the end of a long hard day by sucking on a... baby bottle in bed