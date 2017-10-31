Vanderpump Rules is returning for a sixth season on December 4, and it looks more dramatic than ever. The trailer just dropped, hinting at new relationships, tensions, and betrayals, People reports.
Some conflicts appear to be resolved: Friendships have formed between Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kent and Scheana Marie, and Jax Taylor and James Kennedy. But just as quickly as they're forming, relationships are falling apart.
Now that Kent is back, she's bringing even more drama with her. The trailer shows her telling Marie that Robert Valletta's cheating on her. "Your man made out with my friend!" she screams. In fact, it seems like every couple's having issues. Brittany Cartwright physically attacks Taylor during a vicious fight. Tom Schwartz has "no recollection" of something Maloney-Schwartz is deeply upset about. Ariana Madix tells Tom Sandoval they should "just break the fuck up."
"Dynamics are shifting," Madix told Too Fab of the new season. "Things are growing and changing. Things are maybe falling apart, getting put back together. Just when you think that there's not gonna be any more drama, you think like, 'Oh, they've done it all.' No, there's always something else."
We'll also get to see Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher's breakup, which she tweeted about in August. Meagher dumped her on the same day as their anniversary, when they'd had a trip planned to Mexico, she wrote. "If you do decide to break up with me, can it not be over tonight?" she asks him in the trailer. It looks like he didn't honor that request: We see her crying in a stairwell. (At least her friend Rachael O’Brien accompanied her on the trip, Us Weekly reports.)
"Usually with this group, where there’s smoke, there’s fire," says Schroeder. And it looks like a lot of people are going to get burned this season.
