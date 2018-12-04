Vanderpump Rules season 7 kicked off with a bang last night in the form of Jax Taylor's "Decent Proposal" to now-fiancé Brittany Cartwright at a seafood shack in Malibu, and if the season trailer is any indication, there's a lot more excitement where that came from.
The highlights: many Lala Kent tears, alcohol-fueled spats involving one DJ James Kennedy, and an irritated LVP lamenting the fact that Tom Tom has no water, electricity, or gas! Will the Toms figure out the much-anticipated cocktail list for their titular restaurant? Will Jax stay faithful to his soon-to-be betrothed? What storm will hit West Hollywood's first family this season?
What we do know is that, since the show's inaugural season in 2013, the SURvers' stars have been on the rise — and so too have their bank accounts. So who is the richest? Ahead, we break down how much money each Vanderpump Rules star is worth.