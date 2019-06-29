Here's How Much Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Worth

It started at Gold Spike Lounge in Las Vegas when Jax Taylor asked one Brittany Cartwright for her number at the bar. The rest, as they say, is history (but not without a hiccup of infidelity along the way and spin-off reality show, of course). Today, the Bravo couple will cement their union in holy matrimony in Brittany's home state of Kentucky at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, KT.
Once they are bound in wedded bliss, the two will join Katie and Tom as official Vanderpump spouses. (Here's hoping Stassie and Beau are next.) Ahead, we break down just how much they two will be worth together as king and queen of their Bravo-centric empire (thanks, LVP for bringing the SURvers into our lives).
Apparently, Jax Taylor has the highest net worth of all of his fellow Vanderpump cast members — an estimated $500,000. He reportedly earns $25,000 per episode and told Complex in 2016: “Put it this way, if I’m smart about it, and if I live reasonably, I’ll be good for the rest of my life.”
Prior to his role as resident Vanderpump villain/playboy, Taylor worked as a model. He has also parlayed his reality TV fame into lots of sponcon and a forthcoming cocktail mixer line, Just Add X. But according to E!, Taylor isn't without financial woes — he recently was hit with a $80,424 tax lien, right around the time he announced that he and Cartwright purchased a home together.
Marrying my best friend in a few days.. 💃🏻💍🕺🏻 #jaxandbrittany pic.twitter.com/iH3QyLNu4m— Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) June 26, 2019
As for Cartwright, whose reality TV career has been considerably shorter than that of her soon-to-be husband's, her net worth is estimated at $50,000 — thanks to her crucial role in the SUR orbit and her spin-off with Jax, Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky.
On WWHL After Show, Andy Cohen dished out some financial advice for the couple, to which Taylor replied that he is more frugal than many of his cast mates, a trait that he said his father passed down to him. He also shared that the wedding-planning process hasn't exactly been cheap — like, his jaw dropped at the cost of the engagement party.
So once they're married, they'll be worth an estimated $550,000. And that number will very likely go up, since Vanderpump Rules is likely not going anywhere anytime soon. Go forth and prosper, Jax and Brittany!
