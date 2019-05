Did Beau End Up Proposing To Stassi After The Vanderpump Rules Finale?

And pretty much all of the cast is in agreement that — on TV or not — Stassi will be the next one to get engaged . That said, while Lala Kent thinks they’ll get engaged, too, she did tell Us Weekly that she thinks Stassi and Beau have a baby first . “I just see that in her future. Because I don’t think they have any plans to get engaged and start planning a wedding, but she wants a baby and so does he, so who knows," she told the mag. We also saw Stassi meet Beau's mom this season and as long-time fans know, there's something that's just different about this boyfriend. Just go rewatch that finale scene in which Lisa looks at these two looking all kinds of in love and melts. Beau kind of perfect for Stassi.