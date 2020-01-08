Here’s Where All The Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Live

The Vanderpump Rules cast is known for being a bit immature, and well, kind of ratchet. It's sort of the whole point of the show, and that's exactly why it was so shocking when, during last season's reunion, it was revealed that several of the cast members had recently purchased their very own homes.
Fans will remember Andy Cohen asking for details on just how close Tom Sandoval, Arianna Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute's new houses are to one another, followed by Lisa Vanderpump talking about how proud she was of her "kids." Now, with a new season of the popular reality show just beginning, it's time to take a closer look at where the Bravo stars will be living their dramatic lives in upcoming episodes.
Though the houses, which you can learn more about ahead, are certainly worthy of fully-functioning adults, that probably doesn't mean our favorite VPR people will actually be acting that way this season. Or so we hope.