According to his Bravo bio, Max is “living his best life.” I’m not sure if being a new character on an aging reality show is “best life” material, but again, who am I to judge someone’s hopes and dreams? The spon-con potential alone here is priceless. Max is BFF with Toms Sandoval and Schwartz, who are also his bosses at TomTom. Sandoval said in a preview that Max is “the glue that holds it all together.” Interestingly enough, per Bravo, Max only has one rule in his “wildly active” social life — “never date an employee.” He doesn't seem to adhere to that rule though, because he did go out with Scheana Shay for like, one minute and VPR previews already show Max hooking up with fellow TomTom employee Dayna Kathan. That guideline flew right out the window, didn’t it there, Max? This is sure to fuel a lot of the storylines in season 8, given that Dana is moving from TomTom to SUR to help Lisa out.