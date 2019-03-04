If you're a Vanderpump Rules watcher, you'll be happy to know that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have finally vacated the one-bedroom apartment they were sharing (turns out, we have a lot more in common with reality stars than we imagined) in favor of a house. Adulthood: If they can do it, we (probably) can too. Meanwhile, fellow famous people Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are selling their Manhattan apartment, while J.Lo and A.Rod are adding to their already extensive real estate portfolio — by purchasing a home from another celebrity.