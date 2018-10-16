Story from Pop Culture

Easy Last-Minute Celebrity Costumes Right In Time For Halloween

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
XPX/Star Max/GC Images.
Not to freak you out or anything, but we have a week to go until Halloween. It's game time, people. If you're Heidi Klum, you probably started gathering your team of Halloween costume technicians on November 1 of last year. You've been hard at work creating elaborate costumes, prosthetic body parts, and intense make-up looks. You're ready to show up to Halloween parties this weekend utterly transformed.
But most of us aren't like Heidi Klum. If you're anything like me, you rely on what's in your closet to throw together a passable Halloween costume. With the simple ingredients of black jeans, a black shirt, and sunglasses, you can actually form quite a few celebrity costumes.
These easy celebrity-inspired costumes can be put together in a matter of days, without much DIY skill required.
Read These Stories Next:
The Viral Words You Need To Know
Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series