Ella Emhoff Made Her NYFW Debut At Proenza Schouler

Update: Watch an interview between Ella Emhoff and Proenza Schouler co-designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez exclusively at NYFW.com.
This story was originally published on February 18, 2021.
In an exciting turn of events, Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff was spotted walking in Proenza Schouler's pre-recorded New York Fashion Week show on Thursday. In January, the Brooklyn-based fashion student and knit designer was signed by IMG Models, just eight days after her Miu Miu coat and Batsheva dress turned 33.8 million heads on Inauguration Day. Now, just under a month later, she’s the finale star at one of NYFW’s most prominent shows.
“She represents the story we wanted to tell with the collection,” Lazaro Hernandez, one-half of the design duo behind the brand, told WWD prior to the show. “It’s the beginning of a whole new chapter in American history, in the kind of clothes we’re wearing and are attracted to. She’s the breath of fresh air.” The other half, Jack McCollough, added, “She’s new-gen, she goes to Parsons, which is our alma mater, she’s a fine arts major interested in knitwear, and she’s very much someone we’d hang out with.”
Emhoff wore three outfits during the 36-look show: (1) a gray, fur-collared coat, which was paired with matching trousers, fuzzy slippers, and an extra-large bag, (2) a tie-dye turtleneck worn underneath a belted, leather trench coat, and (3) a ‘90s-inspired suit — not unlike the pinstriped one she wore to watch her stepmother’s acceptance speech on November 7 — which was styled sans undershirt and featured a peek-a-boo waistband.
Alongside Inauguration Day’s breakout fashion star, were a handful of other models, each wearing equally minimal, yet tailored and modern looks. Standouts from the brand’s fall ‘21 collection included a lime green-and-black, tie-dyed frock with fringe details that was paired with lace-up white sandals and leather tights, as well as oversized, chocolate-colored suits and slouchy knitwear sets that we’d love to be wearing on this snowy day in New York (and elsewhere). Pillow bags and house slippers only added to the cozy, yet high fashion aesthetic of the show.
Given that both Emhoff and Proenza Schouler are known for their effortlessly cool fashion aesthetic, we should’ve expected this would happen. Who’s next? Natalie Biden walking for Markarian spring ‘22? Amanda Gorman for Prada? In the meantime, you can find me basking in these photos (and saving up for those furry slippers).
Watch the show below.