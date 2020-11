Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Ella Emhoff Might Knit Her Own Inauguration Look

On November 7, the day many Americans now recall fondly as the first time in four days they could freely take a breath, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the stage at the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE. Biden wore a black suit with a sky-blue tie for the occasion, while Harris paid homage to the women’s suffrage movement in a white suit and matching pussy-bow blouse . But the person whose style really caught everyone’s attention was Harris’ step-daughter, 21-year-old Parsons School of Design student Ella Emhoff . She arrived at the event wearing a gray, pinstriped suit purchased from The Frankie Shop , a trend-forward fashion brand with brick-and-mortars in Paris and Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The suit was all over TikTok and Twitter in an instant, and with that kind of public style debut, Emhoff knows she needs to step it up even more for the inauguration in January 2021.