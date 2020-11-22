Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Ella Emhoff Might Knit Her Own Inauguration Look

On November 7, the day many Americans now recall fondly as the first time in four days they could freely take a breath, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the stage at the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE. Biden wore a black suit with a sky-blue tie for the occasion, while Harris paid homage to the women’s suffrage movement in a white suit and matching pussy-bow blouse. But the person whose style really caught everyone’s attention was Harris’ step-daughter, 21-year-old Parsons School of Design student Ella Emhoff. She arrived at the event wearing a grey, pinstriped suit purchased from The Frankie Shop, a trend-forward fashion brand with brick-and-mortars in Paris and Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The suit was all over TikTok and Twitter in an instant, and with that kind of public style debut, Emhoff knows she needs to step it up even more for the inauguration in January 2021.
Advertisement
Ella Emhoff in a Frankie Shop pinstripe suit 😎 pic.twitter.com/sIpHfOWlUb— rachel the row ss21 look 16 tashjian (@theprophetpizza) November 8, 2020
On Friday, GARAGE released an interview with Emhoff, a Brooklynite who, when she’s not studying textile design, hand-knits garments ranging from cardigans to bucket hats. (Yes, you can commission one.) She talks about the suit she wore in Delaware — an ‘80s-inspired two piece, which featured high-waisted pegged pants and a matching blazer with an American flag pin — and her sartorial plans for January 20. “I think the suit at the speech went really well and I think I might have to do another one, maybe a knit one,” she told writer Sophie Kemp. And while a structured suit would no doubt impress the crowd in D.C., one of her own would certainly get the internet’s vote.
Emhoff told Kemp that she doesn’t wear hand-knit pieces every day; she tends to “dress via a go-to uniform.” But she knows the inauguration will be a once-in-a-lifetime event, and such an occasion “does require a pretty momentous outfit.”
Emhoff hasn’t started designing anything, yet, but Twitter is clearly ready to see the big outfit reveal come January.
Ella Emhoff (Kamala Harris’s step daughter) wearing a SUIT and NIKES on stage rn after Biden’s speech is EVERYTHING.— hari ⚢ is watching tlok (@entraptashair) November 8, 2020
My babies! 😭 But they are 😎. Ella the suit is a hit! @ColeEmhoff #ellaemhoff pic.twitter.com/3SmjqllgFu— Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) November 8, 2020
Yknow what we're not talking enough about? Ella Emhoff in that pinstripe suit.— Team Petty Headlines™ 💛🐝 (@PettyHeadlines1) November 8, 2020
ok but can we talk about ella emhoff’s suit...i’m OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/fic8ZPE804— LJ just wanna be appreciated (@gaylorinstyle) November 8, 2020
congrats to ella emhoff for being the hottest ever member of a second family— alicia! (@aliciaglassman) November 8, 2020