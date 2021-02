Ella Emhoff Made Her NYFW Debut At Proenza Schouler

“She represents the story we wanted to tell with the collection,” Lazaro Hernandez, one-half of the design duo behind the brand, told WWD prior to the show. “It’s the beginning of a whole new chapter in American history, in the kind of clothes we’re wearing and are attracted to. She’s the breath of fresh air.” The other half, Jack McCollough, added, “She’s new-gen, she goes to Parsons, which is our alma mater, she’s a fine arts major interested in knitwear, and she’s very much someone we’d hang out with.”