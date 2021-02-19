Ella Emhoff Made Her NYFW Debut At Proenza Schouler

Alongside US Inauguration Day’s breakout fashion star, were a handful of other models, each wearing equally minimal, yet tailored and modern looks. Standouts from the brand’s fall ‘21 collection included a lime green-and-black, tie-dyed frock with fringe details that was paired with lace-up white sandals and leather tights, as well as oversized, chocolate-coloured suits and slouchy knitwear sets that we’d love to be wearing on this snowy day in New York (and elsewhere). Pillow bags and house slippers only added to the cozy, yet high fashion aesthetic of the show.