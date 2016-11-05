Kendall Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday in typical over-the-top Kardashian style. She wore a custom-designed slip dress from LaBourjoisie, which was adorned with thousands of crystals. On her blog, Jenner called the minidress a mix between 1920s flapper and "vintage Paris Hilton vibes."
Jenner knows not everyone can collaborate with a designer to make their own look. So she gave some suggestions for how to shop the look on her blog, too.
It might surprise you, but her suggestions are very budget-friendly. To channel your own Kendall/Paris look, she links to a dress from Miss Selfridge. The price? $61 dollars. That's it. There is even a longer option if a mini isn't your thing.
As for her shoes, she wore a lucite heel from Yeezy. Her blog's recommendation is a similar shoe from Missguided at $56. Just don't mention that to Kanye.
