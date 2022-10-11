The 61 Best Places To Watch Sydney’s Iconic Fireworks On NYE

Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks are a national event, and the chance to see them in real life is on many a bucket list. Now that eased COVID restrictions are allowing for more capacity at venues and vantage points, heralding in 2023 with a midnight viewing has never been a better idea. In 2022, the fireworks will go off at both 9pm and midnight on December 31, so you’ve got plenty of options.
Full information on Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks and how the event will be run is expected to come in detail by next month, so definitely check back here for the latest updates.
How do I get tickets for New Year's Eve?
The best viewing spots will always involve ticketed events, be that a boat trip or a restaurant with incredible views of the Harbour Bridge. These are our picks for the best ticketed New Year’s Eve Sydney events.
Barangaroo is a ticketed space and features a designated viewing area that is wheelchair accessible. Alcohol is allowed however, there is no BYO. The area opens at 5pm on New Year’s Eve.
At McMahon’s Point, you’ll find Blues Point, a ticketed area. This is a 'no alcohol allowed' space, both BYO or for purchasing. It opens at 5pm.
This ticketed event space allows alcohol (no BYO) and opens at 6pm. The cost is $385 + booking fees.
Join this lovely family friendly picnic, with tickets between $30 and $190. Alcohol is allowed (including BYO) and there is a wheelchair-friendly designated viewing area. The space opens at 5pm.
This stylish event is $595 per person, and alcohol is allowed (no BYO). The space opens at 7.30pm.
This area of the Botanic Gardens costs $370 + booking fee per person and alcohol is available, however there is no BYO. It opens at 7pm.
For $475 + a booking fee, you can enjoy the NYE fireworks in this beautiful part of the gardens. There is no BYO however, alcohol is available, and it opens at 6.30pm.
A popular viewpoint, Mrs Macquaries Point will cost you $20 - $160 plus a booking fee. There is no BYO but alcohol will be available, and there is a designated accessible viewing area. It opens at 3pm.
At $520 plus a booking fee, this is one of the more expensive options, but the view is incredible. There is no BYO, but alcohol is available. It opens at 5.30pm.
This Milsons Point spot is alcohol-free, with a designated viewing area that’s wheelchair accessible. It opens at 5pm.
One of several popular spots at Bradleys Head, this ticketed space will set you back between $46 and $89. Alcohol is prohibited, and it opens at 3pm.
For between $24 and $41, you can nab a spot on the Athol Lawn, which opens at 3pm. Alcohol is prohibited.
This space costs between $30 and $57, opens at 3pm and is alcohol-free.
This pretty space in The Rocks is one of the most popular for watching the NYE fireworks. Tickets cost between $20 and $40, and there is a designated accessible viewing area. Alcohol is prohibited. The area opens at 4pm.
Want to watch the fireworks from a harbour island? A spot on Clark Island will cost you between $204 and $286 and alcohol can be consumed, although there's no BYO. The island opens at 6pm.
A pretty amazing experience, you can camp on Cockatoo Island for NYE. Bring your own tent and pay $400, or go luxe with a waterfront two-bedroom tent that’s already been pitched for $1,700. There is no BYO but alcohol can be purchased. It opens at 9am on Friday 30th December, and stays are for two nights.
Over in Sydney’s East, Dudley Page Reserve is a very popular fireworks viewpoint. It’s no BYO but alcohol can be purchased. There’s even a DJ! The area opens at 6pm.
This Potts Point location is ticketed, however tickets are free. No alcohol is allowed on site, and it opens at 5pm.
Another free ticket event, this Pyrmont area allows alcohol, including BYO. It opens at 4pm.
Tickets on Goat Island cost between $153 and $228, and you can BYO alcohol. The area opens at 7.30pm.
Down at The Rocks, a place in this reserve will cost between $37.50 to $75, and alcohol is available however, no BYO is allowed. It opens at 5pm.
This ticketed, free event overlooking beautiful Lavender Bay is alcohol free and opens at 5pm.
A ticketed, free event, Observatory Hill Park is alcohol-free and has a designated accessible viewing area. The space opens at 5pm.
Another ticketed, free event, Pirrama Park is also alcohol free and has a designated accessible viewing area. It opens at 4pm.
Looking to party? Shark Island is turning into a huge dance floor for NYE. Tickets to Shark Island cost between $186 to $260, and while there is no BYO, alcohol is available for purchase. It opens at 6.15pm.
An incredible, historic area to watch the fireworks, tickets to Strickland Estate cost between $26 and $44. Alcohol is available for purchase but the area is no BYO. It opens at 5.30pm.
Another wonderful spot for viewing the fireworks, Taronga Zoo tickets start at $210. Alcohol is available for purchase however BYO is prohibited. It opens at 6pm.
An affordable option for ticketed NYE events, this space will cost you between $12.50 and $25. It is alcohol-free and opens at 4pm.
What are the best restaurants with harbour views?
Keen to score a table at one of Sydney’s incredible waterfront or rooftop restaurants? There are plenty with views of the fireworks and they all offer NYE bookings.
Harbourfront’s New Year’s Eve event has not been announced yet, but the restaurant does put on a bash every year.
For $550, guests are treated to a four-course meal and one of the best fireworks vantage points in Sydney, with entry from 7pm until 1am. There will be a live band and dance floor, too.
Packages at the beautiful Tayim restaurant in The Rocks run from $50 through to $599 for the Diamond package, which includes exclusive access to the restaurant’s rooftop terrace for the fireworks.
Situated inside the Opera House, this is an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime restaurant to spend New Year’s Eve at — and the view is incomparable. A four-course menu and wine pairing is $1,900 per person in the main dining room, and $1,700 per person at the bar. Both options include champagne at arrival and at midnight.
Get ready to party the night away at Opera Bar on NYE. For $495 + a booking fee, you’ll get front-row access to Sydney’s fireworks, plus nonstop live entertainment on the massive festival stage.
A little more chill at Opera Bar’s sister restaurant, Opera Kitchen will be featuring live entertainment and canapés from 5pm. Tickets cost $385 + booking fee.
One of the most celebrated restaurants in Australia, Aria hosts both early and late sittings for New Year’s Eve. For $300, enjoy a three-course menu at 5pm before exploring the harbourfront for the fireworks, or splurge on $1,650 per person for a six-course tasting menu, champagne on arrival and at midnight, and front row seats to the fireworks via Aria’s floor-to-ceiling windows.
Quay has one of the most incredible views of the Sydney fireworks, and is one of the top fine-dining restaurants in Australia. For $2,000, guests will enjoy a signature seven-course menu plus wine pairings, champagne on arrival and at midnight, plus a front-row seat to the fireworks.
With its position at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay, Cruise Bar has a great fireworks view. Their New Year’s Eve plans haven’t been announced yet, but the bar has had NYE events in the past.
Sign up to O Bar and Dining’s waitlist for their yet-to-be-announced event. The restaurant is also taking tentative table reservations now.
Another renowned restaurant with a stellar view of the fireworks, Cafe Sydney doesn’t have its New Year’s Eve event locked in yet, but keep an eye out on its website.
How do I view the New Year’s Eve fireworks for free?
Not keen on spending maximum cash to view the fireworks? Don’t stress, there are plenty of incredible free viewing locations; you just need to plan ahead (and likely get in earlier in the day to nab the best spots). These are our favourite free viewing areas.
40. Birchgrove Park
Opening at 8am, this is an area you want to set up early in. It’s alcohol-free, so leave the booze at home.
41. Darling Harbour
Get right underneath the fireworks at Darling Harbour. You can enter the area at 1pm, and its alcohol free.
42. Dawes Point (Tar-Ra) Park
This space at The Rocks opens at 1pm, and alcohol is prohibited.
43. Duff Reserve
Over in Point Piper, Duff Reserve opens at 12pm. Alcohol is prohibited.
44. Dumaresq Reserve
Rose Bay’s Dumaresq Reserve is a great free option in Sydney’s East. The area is alcohol-free and opens at 3pm.
45. East Circular Quay
Head down and see the fireworks from right near the bridge at this spot. Entry is free, and it opens at 4pm (although you might want to queue up earlier). Alcohol is prohibited.
46. Elkington Park
In Balmain, this is a great spot to see the fireworks. Entry is from 8am and the area is alcohol free.
47. Illoura Reserve
Over in Balmain’s East, Illoura Reserve has a great view of the Bridge. The area opens at 8am and is alcohol free.
48. Lookes Avenue Reserve
Also in Balmain’s East, this alcohol-free space opens at 8am.
49. Manly Cove
From 5pm, you can access this area in Manly. Alcohol is prohibited.
50. McKell Park
Looking for a place to see the fireworks in Darling Point? McKell Park opens at 12pm and is alcohol free.
51. Mort Bay Park
This Birchgrove waterfront spot opens at 8am and alcohol is prohibited.
52. Murray Rose Pool & Blackburn Gardens
A lovely spot on the water in Double Bay, this area opens at 3pm and is alcohol-free.
53. North Head
With a spectacular harbour view, this Manly space opens at 5.30pm and is alcohol-free.
54. Pyrmont Bay Park
This area opens at 12pm and alcohol is prohibited.
55. Rose Bay Foreshore
This large space in Rose Bay is alcohol free and opens at 3pm.
56. Simmons Point
Another area in Balmain East, this alcohol free area opens from 10am.
57. Sydney Opera House
A real bucket list experience, you can watch the fireworks at the Opera House for free. Alcohol is available for purchase but BYO is prohibited, and this is one you’ll definitely want to show up to early — gates open at 7.30am. There is a designated accessible viewing area, too.
58. The Rocks
This designated space at The Rocks opens at 1pm and alcohol is prohibited.
59. Thornton Park
It’s free entry in this Balmain East park, with the area opening at 3.30pm and alcohol prohibited.
60. Yarranabbe Park
This park in Darling Point opens at 3pm. Alcohol is prohibited.
61. Yurulbin Park
Located in Birchgrove, this park opens at 8am for those keen to get a prime spot. Alcohol is prohibited.
How can I watch the New Year's Eve fireworks at home?
Thinking of staying in with friends or family (or just a lovely solo NYE)? The fireworks are streaming on television and radio in 2022, so you can still feel a part of the action.
If you want to watch on television, the New Year's Eve coverage, including the fireworks, will air on the ABC from 8.30pm AEST.
For streaming, you can watch the 9pm and midnight fireworks via the Sydney New Year's Eve website from anywhere in the world — a great choice if you want to Zoom with friends and family from overseas. They also stream live from ABC TV’s Facebook page as well as their YouTube channel.
Prefer to listen in instead? KIIS 1065 will be covering the event from 3pm until 3am (a whole 12 hours!) including the full, curated fireworks soundtrack from 9pm to midnight.
Can I take a recreational boat out on the harbour?
Yes, you can. In surprising news for some, recreational boats are permitted on the Harbour for the New Year's Eve fireworks, so if you have a friend with a boat, this is the time to call them up. Be sure to stay safe and follow all maritime laws – the water police will most certainly be out.
What roads will be closed on the night?
If you’re considering driving into the city, your best bet would be to drive to the outskirts and then get public transport. There are several roads that close for the NYE fireworks, and it can make traffic a killer. Throw in the millions of people trying to get around the city for parties and celebrations, and you’ve got yourself some solid traffic jams.
Exact road closures have not been released yet, but keep your eye on the official Sydney New Year’s Eve website for announcements. Roads tend to reopen at varying times, but you’ll roughly be waiting until the early hours of the morning.
What are the public transport plans for NYE?
Sydney City organises tonnes of extra bus, train, ferry and light rail services for New Year’s Eve. It makes getting around easier than ever – just plan ahead and figure out the fastest and easiest route for you.
Still, it’s worth noting some of the important transport changes that may affect your New Year’s plans.
Between 5pm and midnight on NYE, trains won’t stop at Circular Quay Station. Use Wynyard, St James or Martin Place stations instead.
Between 6pm and midnight, trains from the city to the north shore will not stop at Milson's Point. To access the area you’ll need to hop off at North Sydney station.
Between 12:30am and 4:30am, trains will not stop at the Domestic Airport and International Airport stations. Sydney Airport will be closed during this period.
Ferries won't stop at McMahons Point wharf after 10am or Milsons Point wharf after 3pm. After 5pm no ferries will run to or from Circular Quay, as well.
All ferries will stop between 8pm to 12:45am because the harbour near the fireworks will be closed off.
Plan ahead or find alternative transport to Manly and Lower North Shore after midnight, as limited ferries will operate here. There are also no late-night ferries for Parramatta River (F3), Pyrmont Bay (F4), Double Bay (F7) or Watsons Bay (F9).
Bus services to and from the city will be using different routes and stops between 5 and 7pm, so make sure you check before jumping on. North Sydney buses will be diverted from 3pm.
Sydney Light Rail services will operate regularly through the CBD, South East and Inner West suburbs, and are a great option for getting around. There are a few changes – from 5pm L2 and L3 Line services will not run between Circular Quay and Town Hall because of road closures. L1 services in the city might differ in the evening because of road closures.
Can I walk across the Harbour Bridge on New Year’s Eve?
Nope – sadly the Bridge is completely closed to all traffic, including foot. You’ll be allowed up until 6pm New Year’s Eve, and then from 2am on New Year’s Day. The Cahill Expressway walkway over Circular Quay will be closed for longer – from 8pm on Tuesday 28 December.