Story from Food & Drink

Soak Up The Sun At Sydney’s Best Rooftop Bars

Melissa Mason
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Slims Rooftop
As the weather warms up, it's practically mandatory that we move from drinking inside to drinking outdoors. Yes, we'll always have a place in our hearts for leafy beer gardens and picnic spritzes, but nothing really beats a wine with a view from Sydney's plentiful rooftop bars.

Our coastal city has plenty of rooftop options for summer soireés and sunset catch ups, so whatever you're looking for — the perfect spot to sink some after work drinks or somewhere to celebrate on a Saturday afternoon, there is a rooftop bar that'll deliver.
We've rounded up our local favourites, from oceanside (beach to bar, it's really a thing) to cityscape high rises offering views with a side of aperitivo hour. Ahead, here is an edited list of Sydney's best rooftop bars.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!    