Soak Up The Sun At Sydney’s Best Rooftop Bars

As the weather warms up, it's practically mandatory that we move from drinking inside to drinking outdoors. Yes, we'll always have a place in our hearts for leafy beer gardens and picnic spritzes, but nothing really beats a wine with a view from Sydney's plentiful rooftop bars.



Our coastal city has plenty of rooftop options for summer soireés and sunset catch ups, so whatever you're looking for — the perfect spot to sink some after work drinks or somewhere to celebrate on a Saturday afternoon, there is a rooftop bar that'll deliver.