There’s nothing quite like a NYE event — the excitement, the anticipation, the endless debate over where to go because, hey, we know deep down that the furore around NYE is all in our heads, but it’s still hard not to think of it as the "biggest" night of the year. And what could be bigger than a fireworks display?
If you want to round the year out with a bang, nothing beats the shower of colours lighting up the night sky above you. Talk about a main character moment!
Luckily, if you’re in Perth, there are a number of different events you can attend where you’ll be treated to a fireworks display worthy of an Instagram story. There’s usually a few firework displays on the night. Keep an eye on the Department of Mines & Petroleum for a list of the exact locations, including in Burswood, Perth CBD, Fremantle, Gloucester Park, Rockingham and Mandurah.
If you're looking for the best places to watch the fireworks in Sydney or the best places to watch the fireworks in Melbourne, we've got you covered as well.
Ahead, Refinery29 Australia has rounded up all the info you need for catching a fireworks display on the big night.
What ticketed events are happening?
A number of ticketed events are either offering rooftop views of fireworks or providing their own — we’ve collated the top picks for your night.
Perth CBD Fireworks
One of Perth’s favourite roof-top bars, The Aviary, is celebrating New Years Eve in style, with its Avi-Chella NYE Bash, that offers a three-hour bottomless drink package and food stations. First release tickets are $99pp, second release are $110pp and third are $120pp, so make sure to get in early to secure a sweet deal. Tickets available here.
One of Perth’s most stylish rooftop bars, QT Perth always throws an excellent NYE party. This year, the Neon Nightfall event promises drinks, DJs, canapés and, if you’re having trouble killing those hours before the fireworks, a burlesque show from The Showhouse. Tickets are $299pp, and you can get them here.
Perth’s riverside venue, The Raffles Hotel, is a prime spot to watch the fireworks fly over the river come midnight. You can head here for free, but you definitely need to pre-book via the website. You also have the option to upgrade to a VIP package, which is $400 for 15 people and includes a reserved table, chef's platter and a bar tab.
Set in King’s Park Botanical Gardens, Fraser’s Restaurant offers some of the best views of Perth City, meaning you’re sure to have an amazing view of the midnight display. Packages range from $45 (for kids) to $225 (for adults).
Suave and sophisticated, Aurora Rooftop Bar wants you to say “c’e la vie” to 2023 — or rather, C’est La Soiree, as it's dubbed its fancy NYE party. The rooftop is located on Milligan Street Perth, so you’ll be sure to glimpse the sky show as you sip your bubbles. Early bird tickets going $148.49.
Known for hosting epic NYE rooftop parties, Doubletree by Hilton Perth Northbridge knocks it out of the park in terms of viewing the sky theatrics. The hotel is hosting a rooftop party and tickets are $202 per person.
An open air garden rooftop at Perth’s Cultural Centre, Urban Orchard usually plays host to pop up events throughout the summer and for NYE. They’ve yet to announce what will be going down there this year, but the vantage point is perfect for viewing the fireworks (and just a pretty space on its own!).
This gorgeous South Perth restaurant is perched right on the esplanade, offering amazing river views — perfect for watching the fireworks. This year, you can attend their cocktail party for $120 per person.
Gloucester Park Fireworks:
One of the biggest celebrations in Perth for NYE — particularly as it it’s family orientated with a whole heap of activities for the littlies — Gloucester Park charges $35 for online general admission or $40 at the gate, and puts on a spectacular fireworks display at midnight. There are also food and drink packages that range from $85pp to $299pp. Gates open 5pm and you can check out the details here.
Fremantle Fireworks:
A rooftop bar in East Fremantle, Sweetwater is the perfect spot to watch the fireworks in Fremantle. They’ve yet to release the details for their NYE event this year, but previous years have been around the $100pp mark.
What if I want to watch the fireworks from the water?
If you want some boating action for your NYE celebrations, there are also a few options you can choose from.
Perth CBD Fireworks:
Priced at $289 per adult, Captain Cook Cruises provides a delicious buffet dinner and dessert and free flowing wines, beers and soft drinks. It cruises along the Swan River, giving a perfect view of the fireworks from the gently rocking waves of the water. Boarding time is 7.40pm, and return is 12:30am. Tickets are available here.
They’ve yet to confirm if they’re doing an event this year, but Crystal Swan Charters is one of Perth’s premier function venues — a glasshouse boat on the river? Talk about getting the views for the fireworks! Keep an eye on their page to get details closer to the date.
Perth’s premier floating bar and eatery, The Raft, is another option to watch the fireworks while dancing on the water. Like previous years, there'll be a four-hour drink package and cocktail on arrival, plus canapés and a DJ spinning beats. Tickets are $135 per person.
If spending the night in the company of strangers isn’t your thing, you can always hire a boat for the evening for just you and your friends. If you’ve got money to splurge, get Exclusive Charters to spin you and your closest across the Swan River to anchor in the prime position for firework watching. You can book them here.
Where can I go for free?
If splurging on party tickets isn’t your vibe, there are a few places you can catch the fireworks display for free.
Perth CBD Fireworks:
South Perth foreshore is universally known to be the best spot to view the fireworks. It’s mostly paid parking around the region (you can check out the parking locations here) but aside from that, there’s over four kilometres of space to nestle your picnic blanket into while you wait for the midnight show.
Nestled in between Roe and Wellington Streets in Perth, Yagan Square is a bustling hub of activity and a perfect place to watch the fireworks. There are a number of bars and eateries there, but if you’re looking for a free show, you can cluster in the square itself and tilt your head back.
The grassed section of Perth’s nightclub hotspot, Northbridge Piazza, is another perfect viewing spot for fireworks. There’s even a big screen showing movies set-up, though no word yet on what’ll be showing pre-midnight fireworks.
Fremantle Fireworks
It’s not yet been announced if Esplanade Park will be host to an event, so there is a small chance that a ticketed event might be announced in this space. But otherwise, this park is home to the iconic ferris wheel and many shady trees to set up beneath to wait until the midnight fireworks.
Rockingham Fireworks
With two scheduled fireworks displays at 9pm and midnight, the Churchill Park event has plenty for young and old: roaming entertainment, a sensory friendly chill out zone and live music. Bring a picnic blanket and set yourselves up for a chill night, but keep in mind that alcohol is prohibited. The festivities run from 5pm to 12am.
Mandurah Fireworks:
Bring a blanket and set yourselves up to watch the fireworks display in Mandurah. The Eastern Foreshore will have carnival rides to entertain yourselves before the big event, or else, just lay a blanket out and park yourselves out in the summer night to while away the hours under the open sky. This is a smoke, pet and alcohol free event.
21. Stingray Point
This public open space overlooking Mandjar Bay is distinguished by the single Moreton Bay Fig tree — underneath which, incidentally, will probably be the hot spot to nab on the night. The closest parking is Vivaldi Drive Carpark, but get in early because the space will fill up quick! Again, this area is smoke, pet and alcohol free.
22. Henry Sutton Grove
A beautiful park in Halls Head, Henry Sutton Grove will also have a view of the Mandurah fireworks. There are plenty of trees for shade, which makes it optimal for the hot summer weather that usually dominates NYE. Also smoke, pet and alcohol free.
Bonus:
So this option isn’t 100% free — the ferry to Rottnest is $89 for a same day return — but if you’re there till midnight, chances are you’d probably be staying the night, meaning it’s $96, plus accommodation or camping costs. Rottnest not only hosts its own fireworks, but it also offers a view of the ones back in Perth too.
What are my transport options?
Getting taxis in Perth is tough at the best of times. Add New Years Eve into the mix and you might be looking at a bit of a headache (especially if you’re travelling further away to get home). Ubers are also notorious for cancellations and long wait times, plus, there is also likely to be a surcharge and higher prices given it’s a popular, busy night.
Public transport is your best bet when it comes to Perth CBD, Northbridge and Fremantle. The train and bus schedules are yet to be released, but usually, additional services will run to cater for the large crowds, both before and after midnight. Check out JourneyPlanner or the Transperth website to get exact train and bus timetables. Similarly, Transperth is your go-to for ferry services.
If you’re planning on driving in, visit the City of Perth Parking website for Perth and Northbridge parking. Fremantle parking options can be found here, Mandurah here and Rockingham here.
Will any roads be closed?
