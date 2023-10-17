The Best Spots To Watch The NYE Fireworks In Melbourne

Fireworks and New Year's Eve — they just go hand in hand. There’s nothing quite like bidding adieu to the year that was while watching a spectacular sky show. (Rocking a gorgeous outfit and with a show stopping makeup look that throws caution to the wind, of course.) And while it feels like we’re increasingly saying this every year, after the turbulent year that was 2023, it feels especially poignant to have something special to commemorate a new beginning.
The Melbourne sky show kicks off at midnight, and whether you want to be witnessing it from a picnic blanket, dressed to the nines at a ticketed event or even tucked away at home, we have rounded up all the information you need for the night.
What ticketed events can I attend?
If you’re happy to pay to watch the fireworks, there are plenty of options across different price brackets that you can check out.
Located in Southbank, Ludlow Bar & Dining Room’s riverside location makes it an excellent firework viewing spot. Their NYE bash offers roaming canapés and a four-hour beverage package. Early bird tickets are going for $220 and you can get them here.
Pullman Melbourne on Swanston is hosting a dance party at their Blossom Rooftop Bar, located on level 14 and offering uninterrupted views of the fireworks. General admission tickets are $235 if you buy them before 31st October, and then the price increases to $250. If you’re in the mood for a real splurge, you can spend $1,300, $1,500 or $2,500 for one of their VIP booth packages.
Located by the Yarra River, BearBrass has got some pretty killer views for the fireworks. They offer two NYE options: dinner, with bookings at 7pm, 7.30pm or 8pm till midnight that includes a three-course meal ($160 per person); or a cocktail party, which kicks off at 8pm and includes a drinks package and canapés ($180 per person). You can get your tickets here.
Melbourne’s biggest and longest-running NYE event, NYE h2o is right on the waterfront, meaning it delivers incredible views of the fireworks. General admission, inclusive of drinks and cocktail food, is priced at $192.32. Or, if you’re in the mood to splurge, you can purchase platinum-level tickets, which offer better views of the fireworks for $217.37.
With one of the best vantage points in Southbank, overlooking the Yarra, Hophaus is an excellent place to watch the fireworks. They’re doing a four-hour drinks package with canapés for $180 per person, plus a live DJ from 7.30pm.
This riverside bar opens its doors at 8pm on New Years Eve, and is pouring bottomless wine, beer, and house spirits throughout the night. Early bird tickets are going for $135 until 17 Dec and you can get them here.
A riverside brewpub, Hopscotch is throwing a circus-themed soiree for their NYE event. Included in tickets are four hours of drinks, roaming canapés and a charcuterie feast, with plenty of entertainment to fill the hours. First-release tickets are on sale now for $150 per person.
The Q Rooftop Bar offers amazing city skyline views, perfect for fireworks viewing. Tickets are $160, including food and beverages and the event starts at 8pm.
Located on South Wharf, right on the river, this is the perfect spot to watch the fireworks. The Boatbuilders Yard is kicking off its New Year event at 7pm, offering an all-inclusive drink and food package. Tickets are on sale now for $140, until the 1 Dec when they’ll be raised to $160 per person.
With a riverside location and an urban beer garden, Riverland is the perfect spot to drink and watch the fireworks on NYE. Tickets are $175 if you purchase before 1 Dec (when they rise to $195), and will get you an all-inclusive package of beer, wine, bubbles, spirits and food. Doors open at 6pm, but the package kicks off at 8pm.
Calling itself the best pub on the Yarra River, The General Assembly is an excellent spot to watch the fireworks. They’re offering an all-inclusive five-hour package of beer, wine, spirits and roving food for $175 (early bird) or $195 (general admission). Doors open at 6pm, and the package kicks in at 7.30pm.
A floating bar and cantina on the Yarra River, Arbory Afloat is a buzzy venue that's ideal for NYE if you're heading into the city. Their jungle-themed party has a number of ticketing options: Main Deck GA tickets are $250-275 per person, Arbory eatery tickets are $185-$195 or you can get VIP Upper Deck Premium Packages for $325-$395 per person.
With spectacular city views, for a $90 entry fee, you can enjoy cocktails at 28 Skybar Lounge Crown and watch the fireworks in style.
Watch the fireworks from State of Grace’s rooftop party, the equivalent of a front-row ticket to the display! Tickets are $170 (first release) or $200 (second release), which will give you a four-hour beverage package, canapes and entertainment. Doors open from 7.30pm and the package kicks in at 8pm.
It’s also worth keeping an eye on some of Melbourne’s amazing rooftop bars, some of which are yet to release details of their NYE event. They're guaranteed to deliver in views and packages. Ones to watch include:
What dining options are there?
If you’re less into the drinks and dancing scene and would prefer to watch the fireworks following a delicious meal, there are a few dining NYE options as well that offer excellent views.
Amora Riverwalk kicks off a five-course NYE at 7pm, with an accompanying five-hour beverage package and live music, and runs through to 12:30am - so you’ll have ample time to watch the fireworks from the venue. Tickets are $195 per adult.
With panoramic views of the Yarra River and cocktails on arrival, Taxi Kitchen is serving a five-course menu and beverage package for NYE. Tickets are $350 per person, and the dinner starts at 7.30pm.
A tasty Thai restaurant on the Yarra River, BangPop is hosting two sittings on NYE, but if it’s fireworks you’re after, be sure to grab tickets to the Midnight Sitting, which runs from 8pm to 1am. The minimum spend for inside seating is $70 per person for food and drinks (paid in advance), and $50 per person on food for premium terrace seating (paid in advance) — or you can get a premium beverage package for $89 per person.
This upscale riverside eatery on the Northbank of the Yarra River serves Lebanese and Mediterranean-style dishes. They typically do a NYE package, so keep an eye on their socials in the lead up to the date.
Located in Melbourne’s Southbank precinct and overlooking the Yarra River, Bluetrain is a cracker location that’s ideal for viewing the fireworks.
What if I want to watch the fireworks on the water?
If you want the sway of the water beneath you as you ring in the new year, you can organise a cruise. Or if you already have one, you can berth in the Melbourne City Marina in the heart of Docklands or Yarra's Edge Marina to watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own vessel. A three-night minimum package applies, and applications can be sourced here. Otherwise, there is an option for your own chartered cruise.
If you want to hire a boat to spend the night boogying on the water before watching the fireworks from the deck, you can contact Victoria Star Cruises here to obtain a quote for the night.
Where can I watch the fireworks for free in Melbourne?
If you’re not keen on dishing out for tickets, but still want to watch the fireworks, there are a number of places you can still view the midnight sky show for free. The City of Melbourne hosts designated “Celebration Zones” — in Docklands, Flagstaff Gardens, Kings Domain and Treasury Gardens — which are accessible at no cost and play host to food trucks, installations and live performances.
Here’s a breakdown of the free locations you can attend to herald in the new year:
26. St Kilda Foreshore
Known to be a little less hectic than other free public spaces, St Kilda Foreshore is an expansive location that offers the perfect sweeping, city views for you to watch the fireworks come midnight. This is a strictly no-alcohol area, so be sure to leave the booze at home.
27. Edinburgh Gardens
Details haven’t been announced yet, so keep an eye on the City of Yarra website, but Edinburgh Gardens is another free event with views of the fireworks. There are generally food trucks and live entertainment kicking off around 2pm and running through to the big countdown. It’s a strictly alcohol-free zone.
28. Treasury Gardens
One of Melbourne City’s Celebration Zones, Treasury Gardens has amazing city views that are ideal for firework viewing. Alcohol-free, kicking off at 7pm and running until 1am.
29. Flagstaff Gardens
Another of Melbourne City’s official Celebration Zones, Flagstaff Gardens is located on William Street West and is (you guessed it) alcohol-free. It kicks off at 7pm and runs until 1am, with entertainment throughout the night.
30. King's Domain
These lush gardens are perfect for firework viewing, and another of the city’s Celebration Zones, which means there is plenty of entertainment to fill the evening. Again, like the others, this is alcohol-free, kicks off at 7pm and runs until 1am.
30. Docklands
The final of the four Celebration Zones, Docklands offers a waterfront option with entertainment, tunes and plenty of places to eat. It all kicks off, like the others, at 7pm and runs until 1am.
31. Wurundjeri Spur Lookout, Kew
An iconic spot for sunsets and stargazing, this high lookout spot on Yarra Boulevard is a great viewpoint for the fireworks, away from the bustle and chaos of the city.
32. Rucker’s Hill, Northcote
This spot in Northcote provides the perfect vantage point to look out over Melbourne City. While you wouldn’t be spending the whole evening here, it’s a good place to head to come midnight after grabbing drinks or a meal at a restaurant.
33. Birrarung Marr
This park is located near Federation Square and next to the Yarra River, with plenty of skyline views — a perfect spot for firework viewing!
34. Point Ormond, Elwood
An elevated lookout spot in Elwood that provides uninterrupted views of the coastline — perfect for a long-distance viewing of the fireworks, away from the undoubtedly chaotic city scene.
35. Alexandra Gardens
Located on the southern bank of the Yarra River and opposite Federation Square, Alexandra Gardens usually plays host to entertainment and activities for NYE, though no details have been announced yet. It’s sure to be busy, but will definitely deliver when it comes to viewing fireworks.
36. Anderson Park, Hawthorn
A hidden gem tucked away in Hawthorn, Anderson Park offers city views that are perfect for watching the fireworks from afar.
Where can I watch the Melbourne NYE fireworks at home?
If the thought of battling crowds or leaving the house on New Year's Eve is your idea of a nightmare, you can still watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home on television. Details haven’t been confirmed yet, but typically it’s available on Channel 9 in Victoria from 11pm, or on 9Now nationally.
What are my transport options?
There are a fair few road closures happening in Melbourne on NYE, so people are strongly encouraged to take public transport on the day (or else expect long delays and difficulty getting around).
Public transport is free from 6pm and runs all night, and all train, bus and tram services will run to a normal timetable, with some additional services. Southern Cross and Flinders Street stations will be open all night, while City Loop stations close at 11.45pm.
You can check out Public Transport Victoria here closer to the date to use their Journey Planner as a way to map out your transport for the evening.
What road closures are happening?
Road closures have yet to be announced, but there will be plenty of them. Keep an eye on the City of Melbourne’s road closure page here to get the most up-to-date information closer to the date.