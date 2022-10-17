The 21 Best Vegan Restaurants In Sydney That Even Non-Vegans Will Love

Confession: I'm not vegan. But like many people, I'm trying to reduce my consumption of animal products, both for ethical reasons and to reduce my carbon footprint. Luckily, there's probably never been a better time to dip your toes into veganism, as there's a wealth of plant-based options available everywhere, from your local supermarket to fine dining restaurants.
I remember being out a few years ago with some vegan friends, where the only menu item available to them was fries. But that's not the case anymore. In Sydney, there are heaps of plant-based restaurants at every budget that cater to whatever you're craving.
So whether you're vegan, vegan-curious, wanting to add more plant-based foods to your diet or if you just don't want to force your vegan friends to eat French fries for dinner, here's our curated list of the very best vegan restaurants in Sydney.
[Note: most of the restaurants on this list are 100% vegan, except a handful at the bottom which offer something unique, like a vegan brunch. These are clearly stated].