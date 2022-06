Can The Low-Carbon Diet Cure Our Climate Crisis?

Proponents of a low carbon diet are encouraged by the growth of animal product alternatives, such as the rise of plant-based milks and meat substitutes. Beyond Meat , which names addressing climate change as one of four main factors in its mission statement, pictures its target customer as the “conflicted carnivore,” says a spokesperson. “We want to enable consumers to continue eating the food they love, but in a way that’s better for their health and better for the environment. We’re not sitting here saying, ‘Don’t eat meat,’ but we’re trying to provide another option.” Dean Foods, America’s largest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy a few years ago, which the company blamed on “accelerated decline in the conventional white milk category” — meaning that dairy milk sales have fallen as plant-based milks have become more popular. “That happened because consumers stopped buying the product,” says Steichen. “To me, that’s proof that it very much matters what you do at an individual level. At the end of the day, you have a lot of power because you’re the person who’s purchasing the product.”