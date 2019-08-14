Antinatalism: The Popular Reddit Movement To Stop Procreation

Some advocates find that "antinatalism" is a misnomer, because it implies that the issue is around giving birth, rather than the whole act of procreation. Of course there are other options available for people who want to have kids or start a family, such as adoption and foster care, that allow people to raise children. Wells says she wishes antinatalists wouldn’t "refer to adoption as if it were a simple and easy alternative solution to creating biological children." There are several nuanced arguments like this within the antinatalist community, but most agree that you have to think carefully about what reasons you have to create other people and understand that you don’t need to engage in a procreative act to have a fulfilled or complete life. "There should be a moral priority on meeting existing needs over creating new ones," Dr. Rulli says. And, for the record: antinatalists are very pro-sex.