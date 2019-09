I'm 36, Single & Here's The Thing: I Don't Want Kids

Nothing inside of me is on a timeline. My IUD will expire in 2022 but other than that, I’m good. I don’t have to shell out thousands of dollars and inject anything into myself to freeze my eggs “just in case.” I don’t think about what kind of father a man will be when I go on a date with him. These are massive things that just aren’t a part of my single world, and the truth is that not wanting kids has saved me a lot of stress that my fellow singles are currently going through. That stress is real and valid and I can’t do anything to help. I just write about the realities of being single without having to deal with a bunch of them.