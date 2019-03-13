I'm 36, Single & Here's The Thing: I Don't Want Kids

There are probably about 50 reasons why I don’t want children. I don’t hate children, I adore them. Babies especially. I mean have you seen baby wrist rolls? The kind that look like they’re wearing a hair tie when they’re not? Scrumptious. I love real kids, too, the kind that read “big” books and awkwardly navigate life and have glasses because they’re too young for contacts and listen to Belle and Sebastian because their mom is cool. Kids are great and I love them. I even was one, once. But I don’t want my own, and my singleness feels so much more free and relaxed because of that truth. It generates a lot of guilt in me, not because I’m not giving anyone grandchildren, but because it’s my professional passion to write as a champion of single women and to write from a place of “us.” Sometimes I worry I don’t totally qualify.