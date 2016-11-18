The 2016 election reminded many women of the sexism they'd experienced and witnessed in the workplace and elsewhere throughout their lives. According to an InHerSight survey, 76 percent of women felt personally discouraged in their own careers after Hillary Clinton's loss, Mashable reports.
Eight percent said they felt better about their jobs after the election, and we're very curious why (unless they're Paris Hilton and Trump actually gave them a modeling contract).
As for the reasons women felt worse, some saw Hillary Clinton's inability to win as an indication that people still aren't ready to see women in power, and others felt the Trump administration will negatively impact their jobs.
"I knew this country had issues with sexism and women in power, but it is a lot worse than I realized," one said.
"The president-elect doesn't support policies that help women in their careers (e.g. maternity leave, affordable child care for everybody) and undermines women's rights because he shows a lack of respect for women," said another.
"I'm a white woman, but I would say the prospects for minorities is 'significantly worse,'" one added, referencing the wording of the survey.
These women are right to notice a pattern. Women are less often promoted to management than men, a fictional job candidate is less likely to get an offer if the resume has a female name, and nearly two thirds of women in the tech industry have been sexually harassed.
"[Hillary] made it far, but still lost to a man who is less qualified for the job," as one woman in the survey put it. "This is what we go through everyday."
