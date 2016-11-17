Paris Hilton voted for Donald Trump and she says it was for one very simple reason.
According to Variety, when Hilton was asked by an Australian radio station if she cast a ballot for Trump she said,“I’ve known him since [I was] a little girl — so, yes." But, did not comment any further on Trump.
According to Bustle, the president-elect, who is friends with Hilton's mom, Kathy, signed her to Trump Model Management in the early-2000s. The signing helped kick off the socialite's modeling career.
A quote from Trump would later appear on the back of Hilton's 2006 book, Confessions Of An Heiress. "I have known Paris Hilton for much of her young life and have always recognized her as a great beauty," he said. "What people don't know is that she is a great beauty on the inside as well."
During the election, audio surfaced of Trump calling a 12-year-old Hilton "beautiful" in an interview with Howard Stern. Trump is heard saying, "Now, somebody who a lot of people don’t give credit to, but in actuality is really beautiful, is Paris Hilton," before calling her "dumb as a fox."
This was the first time Hilton commented publicly on who she voted for in the 2016 election. When TMZ recently asked her about the election she said, "My mother told me to never talk about politics or money."
